Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 7,140 Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Copa by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 32,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPA opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $97.63.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Copa had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $693.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

