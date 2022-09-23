Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Fair Isaac by 32.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Fair Isaac by 91.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 113.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.40.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $439.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.82 and its 200 day moving average is $430.79. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $531.03.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

