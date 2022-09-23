Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $53,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 20.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,367,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 453,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,725 shares of company stock worth $16,603,295. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROLL opened at $220.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.97 and a 200 day moving average of $202.46. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.71.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

