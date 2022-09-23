Diversified Trust Co Buys 5,074 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBZ stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.73. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $43,215.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,475,619.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,131 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

