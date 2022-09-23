Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 13,831 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 161.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

