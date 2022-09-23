Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 19,352 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS opened at $24.94 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $33.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

