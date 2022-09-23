Diversified Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nutanix by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

NTNX stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

