Diversified Trust Co Cuts Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at $64,379,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Utz Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UTZ opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 130.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.70. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

About Utz Brands

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

