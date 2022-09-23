Diversified Trust Co Decreases Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

