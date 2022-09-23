Diversified Trust Co Decreases Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,490,355 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth $14,387,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 222,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 89,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $668.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

