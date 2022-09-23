Diversified Trust Co Decreases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,917,000 after acquiring an additional 836,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after acquiring an additional 571,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after acquiring an additional 568,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

MOS opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

