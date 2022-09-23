Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $637,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,203,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,143,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $47,978.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,639.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $637,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,203,755 shares in the company, valued at $204,143,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,719 shares of company stock worth $4,036,979 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSMT opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.70.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

