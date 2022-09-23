Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $208.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $207.68 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.