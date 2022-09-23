Diversified Trust Co Has $396,000 Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Omnicell by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,367,000 after acquiring an additional 443,378 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average is $114.36. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.86.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

