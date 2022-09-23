Diversified Trust Co Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Incyte were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Incyte by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

