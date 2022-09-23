Diversified Trust Co Has $411,000 Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 56.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,323,000 after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 241,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.74. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COLM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

