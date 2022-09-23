Diversified Trust Co Has $463,000 Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Infosys were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 160.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna downgraded Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Infosys Trading Down 2.0 %

INFY stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 49.28%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading

