Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 20.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Wingstop Stock Down 3.9 %

WING opened at $127.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 95.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $186.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.25.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WING. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wingstop from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.65.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

