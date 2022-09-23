Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average is $117.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $98.79 and a one year high of $151.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

