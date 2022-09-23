Diversified Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $130,223,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $164.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 128.29%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

