Diversified Trust Co Lowers Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,758,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,096,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 520,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Trading Down 0.5 %

HCKT opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $572.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.