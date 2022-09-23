Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MSCI were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $427.09 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.55.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

