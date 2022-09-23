Diversified Trust Co Makes New $432,000 Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren Price Performance

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $90.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.86. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Ameren’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

