Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $67,000.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,720.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,795,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,112,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,375,391. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:THS opened at $44.11 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $50.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

