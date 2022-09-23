Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,015 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Axonics were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,374,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,958,000 after acquiring an additional 35,794 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,882,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at $885,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at $885,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $3,099,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,210 shares of company stock worth $12,266,109 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

