Diversified Trust Co Purchases 450 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Nucor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Nucor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nucor Price Performance

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.78.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

