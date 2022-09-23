Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.10.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

