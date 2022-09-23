Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,243 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $118.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.48 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

