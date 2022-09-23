Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,681,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,434,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,271,000 after buying an additional 337,867 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,038,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 300,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,463,000 after buying an additional 288,965 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE POR opened at $50.36 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.