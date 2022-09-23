Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 459.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,693 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 785,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 36,201 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,891,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,156,000 after buying an additional 2,085,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

HL stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.