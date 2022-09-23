Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,234 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Crocs were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 53.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $68.78 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

