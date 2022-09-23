Diversified Trust Co Sells 213 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 2.9 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $244.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.78. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

