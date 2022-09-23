Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,325 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Asana were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 48.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 412.8% during the fourth quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 129,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 104,387 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its position in shares of Asana by 71.1% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after buying an additional 929,959 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Insider Activity at Asana

Asana Trading Down 5.0 %

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.