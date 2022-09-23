Diversified Trust Co Sells 628 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 315,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 608.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,468,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,338 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,135,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.08 per share, for a total transaction of $126,151,456.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 155,643,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,417,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,166,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,436,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Mizuho dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.74.

NYSE:OXY opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.