Diversified Trust Co Sells 789 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 905,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 128,019 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,494,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 179,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,550,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,997,000 after acquiring an additional 728,532 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $1,916,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 614,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Trading Down 1.7 %

Primo Water stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.74 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRMW. StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.