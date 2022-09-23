Diversified Trust Co Sells 930 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXT opened at $72.75 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.46%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

