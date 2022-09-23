Diversified Trust Co Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

