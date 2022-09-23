Diversified Trust Co Trims Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,743 shares of company stock valued at $13,122,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Zendesk to $77.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Shares of ZEN opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $136.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

