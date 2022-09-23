Dividend Performers ETF (BATS:IPDP) Stake Lowered by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dividend Performers ETF (BATS:IPDP – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dividend Performers ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Dividend Performers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Get Dividend Performers ETF alerts:

Dividend Performers ETF Price Performance

BATS:IPDP opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dividend Performers ETF (BATS:IPDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend Performers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend Performers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.