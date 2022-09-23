Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,905 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $139.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

