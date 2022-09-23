Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NAPA opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

