DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.20. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

