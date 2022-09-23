Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

