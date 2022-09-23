Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) EVP Orrin S. Shifrin Sells 50,000 Shares

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2022

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQCGet Rating) EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -370.52 and a beta of 0.22. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 113,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQC. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

See Also

