Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) EVP Orrin S. Shifrin Sells 50,000 Shares

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance
Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -370.52 and a beta of 0.22. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15.
Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQC. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
