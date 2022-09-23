Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) EVP Orrin S. Shifrin Sells 50,000 Shares

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -370.52 and a beta of 0.22. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 113,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQC. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

