First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.79 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.