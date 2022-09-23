First National Bank of South Miami Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Shares of HD opened at $269.14 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $275.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.57.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

