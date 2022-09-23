First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Position Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,498 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $48.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

