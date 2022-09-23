Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $131.48 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.54.

Insider Activity

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. UBS Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five Below to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five Below to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.89.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

