FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $6,741,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.79 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

