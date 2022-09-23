FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.69 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

